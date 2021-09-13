Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$86.91 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$77.41 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$240.04. The company has a market cap of C$57.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

