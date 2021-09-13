Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 7,194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $78.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

