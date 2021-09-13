Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VEU opened at $64.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

