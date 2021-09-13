Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.89 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

