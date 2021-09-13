Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

