Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.