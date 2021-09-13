Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 248 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $8,649,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

