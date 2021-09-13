Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Financial Contrast

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capital City Bank Group and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92% Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.76 $31.58 million $1.88 12.05 Popular $2.60 billion 2.28 $506.62 million $5.87 12.54

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popular beats Capital City Bank Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

