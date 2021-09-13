Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $233.46 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

