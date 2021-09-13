Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 2,053,796 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03.

CNR stock opened at C$150.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market cap of C$106.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.83.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

