CBC.network (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $74,740.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00152404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042891 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.