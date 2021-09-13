Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $1,632,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

