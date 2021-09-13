Cenovus Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.14.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

