Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,048,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $148.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

