Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

