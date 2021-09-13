Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 663 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

