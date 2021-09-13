Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $92.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

