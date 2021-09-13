CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $52.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,344,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,768. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.