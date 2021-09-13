Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.

LON CGH opened at GBX 22.35 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.08 million and a P/E ratio of -24.89. Chaarat Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.22 ($0.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

