Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.50. 82,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 55,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

