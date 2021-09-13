Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.29

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 38465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.