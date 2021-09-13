Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.