Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Lessened by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,737 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,430. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

