Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.60

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

