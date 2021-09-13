Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.74 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.49). 554,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 762,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.16. The company has a market capitalization of £158.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

