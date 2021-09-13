CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.54

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

