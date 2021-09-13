Citigroup Inc. Has $125.74 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $125,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

