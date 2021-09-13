Citigroup Inc. Purchases 126,378 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $88,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.