Citigroup Inc. Purchases 42,564 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Welltower worth $95,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.68 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.