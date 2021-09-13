Citigroup Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $163.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

