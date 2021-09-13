Citigroup Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $181.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $158.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

DGX stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

