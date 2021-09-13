Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

