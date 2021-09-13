Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $390.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

