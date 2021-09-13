Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGNT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

