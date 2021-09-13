CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00152473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042789 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

