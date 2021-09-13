Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,132.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00076365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00122147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00173119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,005.90 or 0.99864752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00882433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

