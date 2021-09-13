Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.84 million and the lowest is $83.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $340.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

COLL traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 262,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,464. The company has a market cap of $713.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $5,823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

