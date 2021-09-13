Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

