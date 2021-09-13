Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

