Commerce Bank Buys 282 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

