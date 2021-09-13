Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

