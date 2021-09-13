Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.