Comparing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Education Group and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.66%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than OneSmart International Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Education Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group -27.69% -223.48% -10.61% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Education Group and First High-School Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 0.14 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -0.82 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.79 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSmart International Education Group.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats OneSmart International Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

