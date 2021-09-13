CONMED Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

CONMED stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

