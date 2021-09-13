Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 161,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 277,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,959. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

