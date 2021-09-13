Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $12.95 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 204,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.