Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.