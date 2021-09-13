Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 53.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.67. The stock had a trading volume of 195,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

