Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $14.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.