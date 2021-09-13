Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $161,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

